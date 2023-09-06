Blackpool started their EFL Trophy campaign with a 2-0 victory over Barrow.

Sonny Carey and Kylian Kouassi were both on the scoresheet for the Seasiders in the opening game of Group A.

Neil Critchley played a 3-4-3 for the game in Cumbria, and believes the adaptability of his side could be key this season.

“We’ve got the personnel to mix up our formation depending on the opponent we are playing against,” he explained.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

“We’ve got Kaddy (Karamoko Dembele) here now, and I know Owen Dale and Sonny (Carey) can do that.

“I don’t want us to be a one trick pony. Having that little bit of flexibility either before games or during games can give you an advantage of something for the opposition to think about.”

The win against Barrow followed the Tangerines’ 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic at the weekend.

"It helps to breed confidence,” Critchley added.

"We probably lost that a little bit because of some of the results we’ve had recently.

"I hadn’t lost belief in the group, and I was stressing that to them, because I’ve seen enough to know that when we click into gear we will be a good team.

"We’re still searching for that, I can feel that we’re not there, and it will take time.

"Over the course of the season with the squad we’ve got, we will improve."