Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley discusses the Seasiders' formation in the EFL Trophy win against Barrow

Blackpool started their EFL Trophy campaign with a 2-0 victory over Barrow.
By Amos Wynn
Published 6th Sep 2023, 10:30 BST
Sonny Carey and Kylian Kouassi were both on the scoresheet for the Seasiders in the opening game of Group A.

Neil Critchley played a 3-4-3 for the game in Cumbria, and believes the adaptability of his side could be key this season.

“We’ve got the personnel to mix up our formation depending on the opponent we are playing against,” he explained.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

“We’ve got Kaddy (Karamoko Dembele) here now, and I know Owen Dale and Sonny (Carey) can do that.

“I don’t want us to be a one trick pony. Having that little bit of flexibility either before games or during games can give you an advantage of something for the opposition to think about.”

The win against Barrow followed the Tangerines’ 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic at the weekend.

"It helps to breed confidence,” Critchley added.

"It helps to breed belief in what we are doing and what we are about.

"We probably lost that a little bit because of some of the results we’ve had recently.

"I hadn’t lost belief in the group, and I was stressing that to them, because I’ve seen enough to know that when we click into gear we will be a good team.

"We’re still searching for that, I can feel that we’re not there, and it will take time.

"Over the course of the season with the squad we’ve got, we will improve."

Due to the international break, the Seasiders are not in action until September 16, when they face Wycombe at Adams Park.

