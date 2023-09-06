News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Three talking points from the Seasiders' victory over Barrow in the EFL Trophy

Blackpool started their EFL Trophy campaign with a 2-0 victory over Barrow at Holker Street.
By Amos Wynn
Published 6th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 09:09 BST
Karamoko Dembele impressed on his debut for the club, as goals from Sonny Carey and substitute Kylian Kouassi helped the Seasiders to the win in Cumbria.

Neil Critchley made nine changes from the side that overcame Wigan Athletic at the weekend, with only Callum Connolly and Jensen Weir remaining in the starting 11.

Here are some of the talking points from the match:

Kylian Kouassi scored Blackpool's second goal of the night (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)Kylian Kouassi scored Blackpool's second goal of the night (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
Kylian Kouassi scored Blackpool's second goal of the night (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
Up and running

Three points, two well taken goals, and a clean sheet- it wasn’t a bad night’s work for the Seasiders.

They certainly had to work hard to get their EFL Trophy campaign up and running.

In the first half they couldn’t quite break Barrow down and needed to be patient.

Eventually they were rewarded for their hard work and dominance in possession, with Sonny Carey making the most of the opportunity that came his way.

After the break, Barrow looked a lot more threatening, forcing the Seasiders into doing a lot more defensive work.

Before Kouassi put the win beyond all doubt, a top class save was needed from Richard O’Donnell to keep Critchley’s side in front.

New signing among four players to score 8/10 in EFL Trophy win against Barrow

Debut of dreams

Scoring on your debut is something that every footballer dreams of doing.

For Kouassi, he certainly delivered in this department.

Albie Morgan did well to win the ball and break down the right side, before playing a ball into the box for the striker- who took his chance well.

Of course, the 20-year-old is certainly one for the future, but it’ll do the Seasiders no harm if he’s able to put a bit of pressure on the attackers who are currently ahead of him in the pecking order.

Dembele’s first outing

The game saw Dembele make his debut for the Tangerines following his loan move from Brest.

Throughout the game, the youngster gave glimpses of what he’s about.

He made himself available in different areas and showed strength on the ball, as well as some quick feet- which is what you’d expect.

The signs were exciting, and he was constantly involved playing just behind Owen Dale up front.

Some quick passing from the attacker helped to open up space in the build-up to Carey’s opener.

