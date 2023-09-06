Blackpool started their EFL Trophy campaign with a 2-0 victory over Barrow at Holker Street.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Karamoko Dembele impressed on his debut for the club, as goals from Sonny Carey and substitute Kylian Kouassi helped the Seasiders to the win in Cumbria.

Neil Critchley made nine changes from the side that overcame Wigan Athletic at the weekend, with only Callum Connolly and Jensen Weir remaining in the starting 11.

Here are some of the talking points from the match:

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kylian Kouassi scored Blackpool's second goal of the night (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

Up and running

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three points, two well taken goals, and a clean sheet- it wasn’t a bad night’s work for the Seasiders.

They certainly had to work hard to get their EFL Trophy campaign up and running.

In the first half they couldn’t quite break Barrow down and needed to be patient.

Eventually they were rewarded for their hard work and dominance in possession, with Sonny Carey making the most of the opportunity that came his way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the break, Barrow looked a lot more threatening, forcing the Seasiders into doing a lot more defensive work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before Kouassi put the win beyond all doubt, a top class save was needed from Richard O’Donnell to keep Critchley’s side in front.

Debut of dreams

Scoring on your debut is something that every footballer dreams of doing.

For Kouassi, he certainly delivered in this department.

Albie Morgan did well to win the ball and break down the right side, before playing a ball into the box for the striker- who took his chance well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, the 20-year-old is certainly one for the future, but it’ll do the Seasiders no harm if he’s able to put a bit of pressure on the attackers who are currently ahead of him in the pecking order.

Dembele’s first outing

The game saw Dembele make his debut for the Tangerines following his loan move from Brest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the game, the youngster gave glimpses of what he’s about.

He made himself available in different areas and showed strength on the ball, as well as some quick feet- which is what you’d expect.

The signs were exciting, and he was constantly involved playing just behind Owen Dale up front.