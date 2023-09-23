Blackpool V Reading preview: Here's some of the key information ahead of today's game
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Seasiders head into the fixture on the back of their 2-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.
Neil Critchley’s side have only found the back of the net on four occasions in League One so far this season, with only three teams in the division scoring less.
Here’s some of the key information ahead of the match:
The opposition
Despite their off-field problems, Reading will head into the game with a spring in their step following their 2-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers last weekend, and a 9-0 win against Exeter City in the EFL Trophy.
Paul Mukairu and Dom Ballard both claimed braces against Gary Caldwell’s side on Tuesday night.
Tom McIntyre, Ben Elliott, Taylan Harris and Caylan Vickers were also on the scoresheet as well, while there was also an own goal from Zak Jules at St James Park.
They will be looking to replicate that display at Bloomfield Road, as they still remain without a league point away from home this season.
They currently sit 21st, but have won three of their opening seven games.
The coach
Rubén Sellés was appointed Royals manager during the summer.
The 40-year-old has plenty of coaching experience, working for the likes of Valencia and Copenhagen in different roles.
Before joining Reading, he spent time with Southampton, assisting both Ralph Hasenhüttl and Nathan Jones, before overseeing the final few months of the 2022/23 campaign at St Mary’s- which ended in relegation.
Key players
Southampton loanee Ballard will be looking to build on his performance against Exeter on Tuesday night.
The 18-year-old claimed two goals and two assists at St James Park.
Another player to look out for is Charlie Savage, who was on the scoresheet in the victory over Bolton Wanderers- along with Caylan Vickers.
Previous meetings
Blackpool were defeated 3-1 when they came up against Reading back in February, but did win 1-0 in the last fixture between the two at Bloomfield Road.
Overall record
Since their first meeting with Reading in 1926, the Seasiders have overcome them on 15 occasions, drawn 12 times and lost 19.