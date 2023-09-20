Blackpool have a number of notable fans across a range of different industries.
From sportspeople, to musicians, to journalists- there are a number of famous supporters cheering on the Seasiders.
Here are some of the familiar faces who have links with the club:
1. Steven Croft
Blackpool-born cricket Steven Croft is said to be a Seasiders fan. The Lancashire all rounder has been a half time guest at Bloomfield Road on a number of occasions. Photo: David Rogers
2. Graham Kelly
Former FA Chief Executive Graham Kelly is a Tangerines supporter. Photo: Mark Thompson
3. John Simpson
BBC broadcaster John Simpson is a Seasiders supporter. Last year he took to social media to share a photo of himself alongside owner Simon Sadler at Bloomfield Road. Photo: Christopher Furlong
4. Danny Howard
BBC Radio 1 DJ Danny Howard is a follower of Blackpool. During the early days of his career, he had a residency at the Syndicate. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack
5. Mike Melody
Mike Melody, antiques expert and presenter on Dickinson's Real Deal, is a lifelong supporter. Photo: National World
6. Moya Brady
Actress Moya Brady, who known for appearing in TV shows such as the Bill and Shameless, was born in Blackpool. In the past she has been spotted at Wembley supporting the Tangerines. Photo: Giulio Marcocchi