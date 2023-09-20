News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool have a number of notable fans across a range of different industries.
By Amos Wynn
Published 20th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 12:17 BST

From sportspeople, to musicians, to journalists- there are a number of famous supporters cheering on the Seasiders.

Here are some of the familiar faces who have links with the club:

Blackpool-born cricket Steven Croft is said to be a Seasiders fan. The Lancashire all rounder has been a half time guest at Bloomfield Road on a number of occasions.

1. Steven Croft

Former FA Chief Executive Graham Kelly is a Tangerines supporter.

2. Graham Kelly

BBC broadcaster John Simpson is a Seasiders supporter. Last year he took to social media to share a photo of himself alongside owner Simon Sadler at Bloomfield Road.

3. John Simpson

BBC Radio 1 DJ Danny Howard is a follower of Blackpool. During the early days of his career, he had a residency at the Syndicate.

4. Danny Howard

Mike Melody, antiques expert and presenter on Dickinson's Real Deal, is a lifelong supporter.

5. Mike Melody

Actress Moya Brady, who known for appearing in TV shows such as the Bill and Shameless, was born in Blackpool. In the past she has been spotted at Wembley supporting the Tangerines.

6. Moya Brady

Related topics:LancashireBBCBlackpoolRadio 1Seasiders