Blackpool host Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup. Work is being done to ensure the match is on. (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

Blackpool ground staff are working hard to ensure that their televised FA Cup third round replay with Nottingham Forest goes ahead at Bloomfield Road tonight.

The Seasiders face the Premier League outfit at home this evening and after drawing 2-2 at the City Ground, are hopeful of causing an upset. A majority of the United Kingdom have fel

An arctic blast has swept through the United Kingdom and temperatures are expected to be 5C-6C lower than usual for this time of the year according to The Guardian. The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice until Thursday and temperatures could fall to at least -15C in some areas.

As a result, there have been questions made as to whether tonight's match will go ahead given the conditions. As of last night at 18.00 GMT there was no concern about the tie. Precautions have been made to ensure the tie goes ahead given the logistical problems it would cause should the game have to be rearranged.

It’s a chilly one in the north of England today 🥶



The staff at @BlackpoolFC are doing their best to get the pitch ready for tonight’s #EmiratesFACup replay with Nottingham Forest 💪 pic.twitter.com/3z29E814th — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 17, 2024

ITV, who will broadcast the match tonight on ITV4, have uploaded a clip on to their social media channels that shows the current state of play. Bloomfield Road's playing surface currently has pitch covers over it whilst heaters can be seen in certain areas.

Blackpool have received £42,500 for being chosen for broadcast and if they win they will pocket a reported £105,000. Tickets remain on sale for tonight's match with it costing £15 for adults, £12 for seniors (65+) and young adults (18-21) as well as £5 for Juniors (U18). Forest had a limited number of tickets left and there are no on the day sales for travelling supporters.

