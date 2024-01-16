There is currently no concern over the pitch for Blackpool’s FA Cup third round replay against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday (K.O. 7.45).

Blackpool welcome Nottingham Forest to Bloomfield Road

Snow has hit areas of the North West this week, causing travel disruption for some in the region. Meanwhile the temperature is set to hit minus three overnight.

Precautions have been taken at Bloomfield Road to ensure the tie can go ahead without disruption. The FA has supported the club due to the match being shown live on ITV4- with the surface being protected by sheets with hot air being blown underneath it.

The replay between the two teams was required after they drew 2-2 at the City Ground last Sunday. Goals from Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Albie Morgan gave the Seasiders a two goal lead, before Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White pulled the Premier League outfit level.