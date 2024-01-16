Blackpool V Nottingham Forest: Pitch update ahead of FA Cup third round replay- amid cold weather conditions in the North West
Snow has hit areas of the North West this week, causing travel disruption for some in the region. Meanwhile the temperature is set to hit minus three overnight.
Precautions have been taken at Bloomfield Road to ensure the tie can go ahead without disruption. The FA has supported the club due to the match being shown live on ITV4- with the surface being protected by sheets with hot air being blown underneath it.
The replay between the two teams was required after they drew 2-2 at the City Ground last Sunday. Goals from Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Albie Morgan gave the Seasiders a two goal lead, before Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White pulled the Premier League outfit level.
Due to the low number of tickets sold for away fans, Forest’s allocation has now been reduced for the fixture on Wednesday evening.