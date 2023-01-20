The 29-year-old is in line to make his Seasiders debut against Huddersfield Town tomorrow, having been an unused substitute at Watford last Saturday.

The midfielder, who previously enjoyed a fruitful spell with Norwich City before spending time on loan with Blackburn Rovers, can’t wait to get stuck back into the Championship after 12 months with Sandhausen in his German homeland.

Tom Trybull has returned to England from his native Germany Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Trybull said: “We had a decent time at Norwich, we felt pretty comfortable as a family and as a player I had a good time over there.

“I spent three seasons with them and then I went on loan to Blackburn for one season.

“I never really wanted to leave the UK but sometimes you make wrong decisions in life.

“I’m happy to get a second chance to come back and sign for Blackpool. I’m very happy about it.”

Blackpool’s new sporting director Chris Badlan played a big role in the deal, having previously worked with Trybull at Carrow Road.

The player added: “My agent was always in touch with Chris.

“As soon as we had the chance to finalise the meetings and the chats, which were really good, I came over with the sporting director and the coach. We had a really good feeling for each other.

“From this moment I had a good feeling and it was clear for me to come to Blackpool and play for a good Championship team.”

