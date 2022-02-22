Blackpool play-off hero Mark Cullen joins AFC Fylde

Mark Cullen has joined the Coasters on a free transfer from League Two Hartlepool United, subject to FA approval, and has agreed an 18-month deal.

The 29-year-old, who scored the Seasiders' winning goal in their League Two play-off final victory over Exeter City in 2017, now aims to fire Fylde up to a higher level.

Mark Cullen has signed an 18-month Fylde contract Picture: AFC FYLDE

The memorable Blackpool play-off triumph also included a Cullen hat-trick in their semi-final win over his previous club, Luton Town.

Cullen said of his move to Mill Farm: “I'm over the moon to finally get it done. I can't wait to get started and I'll try to help the team as much as I can.

“It's very impressive - the set-up, the training facilities, the group of lads, the manager, the coaching staff. Everything is bang-on and it's gone really well in the couple of days I've been in and around the place.

"The gaffer seemed very keen to get me here, which always helps. The club shouldn't be in the division it's in. "It's a good, exciting project and I just want to play matches. I'm at the point in my career where playing is very important to me and I've got a good opportunity to do that here."

Cullen scored 21 goals in 89 Blackpool appearances over four season (2015-19), then spent last season at Port Vale before joining their League Two rivals Hartlepool in the summer.

He has scored six goals in 27 appearances this season for Pools, coming off the bench this month in the FA Cup defeat at Crystal Palace and most recently the league win over Barrow.

Northumberland-born Cullen has played in all of the English game's top five tiers, having started his career at Hull City, where his three Premier League appearances included a goal on his full debut against Wigan Athletic.

He has also enjoyed loan stints with Bradford City, Bury, Stockport County and Carlisle United.

Fylde manager Jim Bentley said: "Mark is a player I’ve known about for quite a few years, and I have tried to sign him on a few occasions in the past.

“Mark’s got good experience at the higher level and is an out-and-out goalscorer. It’s no secret that we’ve been searching for a centre-forward and in Mark I think we have got ourselves a very good player.

“He lives locally, he was keen to come to the club and hopefully he will get us plenty of goals that will help us to finish the season strongly.”

Cullen moves with Hartlepool's best wishes and their manager Graeme Lee said: "We will miss him in and around the squad, a great personality and a great attitude. We could have been selfish and kept Mark but we wanted the best for him. We wish him all the best going forward. "

Cullen is hoping to be eligible for a Fylde debut at home to Darlington on Tuesday night.

He added: "There are a lot of good players at this level. They are tough leagues with good teams. I'm not thinking it's going to be easy at all and I'm looking forward to the challenge.

"I've been part of promotion parties before and they're brilliant but it's one game at a time.

"There's a game Tuesday night to try and win and move on from there. If it's all done in time and I'm available, I'm hoping to play and get off to a winning start."