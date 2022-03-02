Blackpool loanee Prince Yelegon seals big win for Squires Gate at AFC Liverpool

Following Saturday’s narrow 2-1 defeat at Longridge Town, Gate were back on the road at AFC Liverpool on Tuesday.

Manager Luke Evans made five changes, bringing Isaac Abankwah, Ryan Riley, Jack Iley, Wealth Da Silva and Jonny Hothersall back into the starting side.

Squires Gate had more cause for celebration at AFC Liverpool on Tuesday

Gate again got off to the perfect start, opening the scoring inside nine minutes through Blackpool Academy loanee Yelegon.

A long throw from the right by Nathan Bartram was flicked on by Josh Westwood to Da Silva. His initial shot parried away but Yelegon reacted first to fire Gate in front.

AFC Liverpool almost equalised straight away, curling a strong effort just wide from the edge of the box.

Gate were pressing well from the front and good work from Yelegon and Iley won the ball back high up the pitch but the latter fired wide from the edge of the box.

Again the hosts had a good chance to draw level but shot wide, then Gate’s Dan Gray fired a low drive just wide from distance on 25 minutes.

The visitors went close again before half-time as Bartram’s shot flew just wide of the far post.

The hosts got on the front foot after the restart, twice shooting wide from the edge of the box before Gray made a vital goal-line clearance on the hour.

Gate had a rare second-half opening on 70 minutes, when Ryan Riley’s free-kick fell for Da Silva but he shot just over on the turn.

AFC Liverpool missed their best chance five minutes later, when a free-kick was flicked behind the Gate defence but the shot flew over from close range.

The AFC Liverpool keeper was lucky to get away with a yellow card when Abankwah beat him to a ball in behind.

Gate defended resolutely to record a second win in three games which lifts them to 14th place in the premier division on 40 points, just one point behind Liverpool.

Evans’ side are back at the Brian Addison Stadium on Saturday, when they host second-placed Skelmersdale United.

Gate: McLachlan, Ridings, Abankwah, Gray, Bartram, Westwood, Riley, Iley, Yelegon, Da Silva, Hothersall; Subs: Welsh, Rogers, Burgess, Mills, Burca