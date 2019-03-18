Your chance to vote for Blackpool FC's new away kit for 2019/20 campaign

Blackpool FC has launched a public vote asking supporters for their preference for next season’s new away kit.

Fans are being asked to choose between two retro Errea designs - a traditional white and tangerine strip or the blue stripes first used in the 1930s.

The last time the Seasiders used the striped blue kit was during the 2010/11 Premier League campaign.

This season Pool’s change kit is white with tangerine, but a new design is due to be released for the 2019/20 campaign.

The Gazette understands a new kit sponsor is being sought with BetSid’s current deal, initially agreed for three years, due to end early this summer.

To submit your vote, click here.