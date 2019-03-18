Terry McPhillips backs Blackpool keeper Myles Boney following his mistake at Burton Albion

Terry McPhillips has given his backing to Myles Boney after the Blackpool goalkeeper’s error in Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Burton Albion.

The 21-year-old was thrown into the deep end at the Pirelli Stadium, being brought on to replace the injured Mark Howard after just 16 minutes.

It came after Pool’s number one was stretchered off the pitch with a suspected snapped Achilles.

That occurred after the 32-year-old got his foot stuck in the turf as he went to control a routine passback.

Howard was later seen on crutches, sporting a leg brace, and is now expected to be out for the remainder of the season.

With the Seasiders already a goal down, Burton claimed a second in bizarre circumstances as Boney failed to keep hold of Jamie Allen’s shot, spilling it over the goalline according to referee Anthony Backhouse despite Ben Heneghan’s best efforts to clear.

It helped the home side, who later went on to claim a third, to a comfortable victory on what was a dismal day at the office for McPhillips’ men.

However, the Pool boss believes Boney, whose appearance was just his second in the league for the club and his first since 2016, has what it takes to respond positively.

“He’s a great kid and he’s just made a mistake,” McPhillips said.

“I think he was just thinking what he was going to do with it, whether he was going to roll it out to Liam Feeney or start an attack. But he lost the flight of it.

“He’s a great kid, he’s made a mistake but he’s held his hands up.

“I think a few of them have done the same in the dressing room because they know it wasn’t good enough, it’s not us and it’s not acceptable.”

Pool’s goalkeeping coach Dave Timmins was quick to offer reassurance to Boney at the half-time whistle.

“That’s the goalkeeping union, isn’t it? They look after their own,” McPhillips added.

“In that position, if you do make a mistake like that then it’s a goal.

“The outfield players can miss a chance or slip and make a mistake and they can get away with it, but you don’t get away with it if you’re inbetween the sticks.”

With Howard now facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines and his deputy, Christoffer Mafoumbi, being called for international duty with Congo, it leaves Boney as their only fit and available keeper for next week’s trip to Bradford City.

It had been suggested that Pool could look into the possibility of bringing in another goalkeeper on an emergency loan, but The Gazette understands the club is more likely to persuade Mafoumbi to return.

When asked if Blackpool could bring in a keeper on loan, McPhillips said: “We’ll have to do a bit of work on that and find out.

“Myles Boney is the homegrown player on the bench and Chris has gone away with the Congo, so we’ll see what we have to do for next Saturday.”