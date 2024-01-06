'You don't know what to expect:' Albie Morgan pinpoints key ingredients Blackpool will need away to Nottingham Forest
The Seasiders head to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 2pm).
Morgan states Neil Critchley’s side will need to replicate the characteristics they demonstrated in their New Year’s Day victory over Lincoln City at Bloomfield Road.
“When you’re younger you can only dream of playing teams like this and coming up against players of this calibre,” he said.
“It’s going to bring a lot of excitement, and with that comes a lot of adrenaline, so by the time it comes to that game we’ll be bang up for it.
“It won’t be easy at all, they’re doing well at the minute, so hopefully we can break their form.
“To us it’s just another match. We need to prepare like we do for any league game and hopefully we can win it.
“Any team going to a higher opposition is not expected to win, but in the FA Cup you don’t know what to expect. If we can replicate the fight and the spirit against Lincoln then it will give us a good chance."