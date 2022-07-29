Would same again represent another positive season in the Championship for Blackpool?

Four or five new signings have already arrived in the building during an otherwise quiet and relaxed summer, giving supporters confidence their team can build upon last season’s 16th placed finish.

That was at least supposed to be the plan, wasn’t it? But what has actually transpired has been slightly different.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So what would represent a good season for Blackpool? It’s almost impossible to say at this juncture because there are still so many unknowns, still so many questions that need answering.

We should get a much clearer picture in the coming weeks with as many seven league games to come before the transfer window closes on September 1.

But at this moment in time, I think it’s fair to say most Blackpool fans would be pleased with a similar finish - whether it’s 15th, 16th or 17th is largely irrelevant - as long as there’s signs of progression and perhaps some more attractive football on offer.

Will the Seasiders be forced to look over their shoulders more than they did last season? Perhaps.

Competitive action returns on Saturday with Blackpool hosting Paul Ince's Reading

A lot of that might be down to circumstance, as there’s (currently) no club hit with a points deduction while I can’t see two sides performing as poorly as Barnsley and Peterborough United did last season, finishing on 30 and 37 points respectively.

Realistically speaking, there’s probably a group of clubs - Birmingham City, Bristol City, Hull City, Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic - who Blackpool need to ensure they finish above this season to maintain their second tier status.

You can also add Saturday’s opponents Reading into the mix as well, as Paul Ince’s side are likely to be in for another season of struggle given their issues away from the pitch.

The fixture computer has been kind to Appleton’s side in throwing up the Royals first, especially with the game coming at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders were excellent in both games against Reading last season, coming from behind to win 3-2 at the Madesjki before thrashing them in convincing style 4-1 at home.

If Michael Appleton’s men can get off to a positive start on the opening day that will calm down a lot of nerves and set them up nicely for a winnable trip to Stoke City the following week.

In some ways, the fact there is so much uncertainty about how Appleton’s side will perform in the Championship this coming season is quite exciting, there’s an element of the unknown. There’s always an air of positivity ahead of the first game anyway.

What we do know is that Blackpool will adopt a 4-3-3 system this season, with Appleton looking for a more possession-based approach compared to Critchley’s more structured style, with players sticking to their positions and working tirelessly off the ball.

If that pays off and results are forthcoming, we could be in for an exciting season because Appleton has already shown at both Oxford United and Lincoln City that, when he gets it right, his brand of football is a joy to watch.