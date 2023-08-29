Wolves V Blackpool preview: Here's some of the key information ahead of tonight's EFL Cup tie

Blackpool travel to Molineux to take on Wolves in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Neil Critchley’s side have been unable to find the back of the net in their last four outings, with the most recent being a 3-0 defeat away to Lincoln.

The Seasiders last victory came in this competition earlier in the month, as Jake Beesley scored a brace in a 2-0 victory over Derby County.

Here’s some of the key information ahead of tonight’s match:

Blackpool take on Wolves at Molineux (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

The opposition

Wolves have started their Premier League campaign with one win from their opening three games, and currently sit 15th in the table.

They were unfortunate not to come away from anything in their opener against Manchester United, which finished 1-0 to Erik ten Hag’s side.

Meanwhile, they were well beaten 4-1 by Brighton at Molineux, before picking up a 1-0 victory over Everton at Goodison at the weekend- in which Sasa Kalajdzic scored a late winner.

The coach

Gary O’Neil took over as Wolves head coach just days before the new season, following the departure of Julen Lopetegui.

During his playing career, the 40-year-old represented the likes of Portsmouth, Middlesbrough and Norwich City.

He was handed his first taste of management last season- taking over at Bournemouth following Scott Parker’s exit.

Following an impressive stint as caretaker, he was handed the job on a permanent basis, and eventually guided the club to a 15th place finish.

Despite keeping the Cherries in the Premier League, O’Neil was replaced during the summer.

Key players

Wolves lost a number of key players over the summer, but still have a number of talented individuals at their disposal.

O’Neil could make a number of changes for the fixture, so it’s hard to predict just how strong a line-up Blackpool will face.

If included, Pedro Neto remains the Wanderers’ main threat, as he looks to get back to his best form.

Meanwhile, Fabio Silva is another player who will be looking to build some good form.

The striker joined Wolves for big money back in 2020, but spent last year out on loan.

Previous meeting

Blackpool last went head-to-head with Wolves at Molineux back in 2015.

David Edwards and Benik Afobe both scored late goals in a 2-0 victory for the Wanderers.

Overall record

The Seasiders have overcome Wolves on 36 occasions since their first meeting in 1906, but have lost 48 times.