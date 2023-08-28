Neil Critchley says the EFL Cup tie away to Wolves provides Blackpool with a chance to quickly respond after their first defeat of the season.

The Seasiders will be hoping to cause an upset at Molineux on Tuesday night, but head into the match on the back of a 3-0 loss to Lincoln City and without a win in their last four outings.

Critchley states if his side aren’t up to scratch then they will be in for a long evening.

“There’s no pressure off,” he said.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

“Every game is important. If we don’t go to Wolves and defend properly or play with personality then the inevitable will happen.

“I don’t want to be standing on the sidelines going ‘it’s okay because it’s a Premier League team’- we have to show what we are about.

“It gives us a chance to respond.

“Lincoln was our first defeat, but coming off the back of a couple of games at home where we should’ve picked up more points makes it feel worse than it maybe is.

“I have to make sure that we stay calm and have trust in what we do, and try to respond.

“We need to do better, it wasn’t good enough in certain aspects of the game against Lincoln.

“A little bit of urgency, intensity and aggression was missing at times and that’s really disappointing for this group.

“The result feels horrible but I have to look beyond that, and in my opinion that’s why we were successful last time.

“If we’re always outcome-driven, that’s when you make silly decisions and do daft things.

“We will have games when we don’t play particularly well, but it’s about how you respond throughout the course of the season.

“I understand the frustration of the fans- we’re all frustrated, but we have to stick together as a group and go to Wolves and respond.”

Critchley admits there will be some alterations to his side for the game against Wolves.

“We’ll have to check on one or two,” he added.

“Jordan (Rhodes) is cup tied because he played in the last round, and obviously Shayne came off against Lincoln.

“We have to think about what is the best team to go there to get a result.

“It’s not easy to prepare for the game because Wolves might make a raft of changes themselves and they’ve got a new manager.