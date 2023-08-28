News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley states the Lincoln defeat won't impact the Seasiders' transfer agenda

Neil Critchley says Blackpool won’t overreact in the transfer market following their 3-0 defeat to Lincoln City.
By Amos Wynn
Published 28th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

The summer window comes to a close at 11pm on September 1, with the Seasiders still looking to do some more business.

Critchley states their plan won’t be impacted by the loss at the LNER Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“You can’t be reactive off one result,” he said.

“We’ve got a plan in place and a strategy that we’ll follow.

“We will continue with the work we have been doing over numerous weeks and days.

“We’ve been speaking to players and agents, trying to do what we need to do.

“We know what we need to do and that won’t change off the back of one performance.

“We could be relatively busy this week, and that could be in and out. We’re trying to build a squad that we think can sustain all the way through.

“There’s loads of games and we have to make sure we’re ready.

“Against Lincoln we lacked personality all over the pitch- we’re a little bit too nice to play against at times, so we have to improve on that straight away otherwise it’s like we’re accepting defeat.”

On Friday, the Seasiders added to new players to their squad.

Experienced striker Jordan Rhodes joined on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Town, and made his debut in the game against Lincoln.

Meanwhile, the Tangerines have also signed 20-year-old Kylian Kouassi following the expiration of his contract with Sutton United.

