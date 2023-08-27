Neil Critchley says it felt necessary to make a number of substitutions at half time of Blackpool’s defeat to Lincoln City.

The Seasiders conceded two penalties and saw Ollie Norburn sent off in the 3-0 loss at the LNER Stadium.

At the break Critchley made three changes, with Marvin Ekpiteta, Kenny Dougall and Jake Beesley making way for Andy Lyons, Sonny Carey and Owen Dale.

"It wasn’t about getting wrong,” he said.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

"Players need to perform while they’re on the pitch and I don’t think some of the players were at their best in the first half.

"We were missing something.

"For me it was probably a bit of personality on the pitch. For all your control and all your football there has to be something at the end of it- which has been lacking in recent games.

"At some point you have to produce and there’s only so long you can put up with that.

"We’re in a results-driven business and if the players aren’t performing to what they’re capable of then we have to make changes.”

Meanwhile, Shayne Lavery was forced off in the 26th minute through injury and replaced by Jordan Rhodes.

"He’s got a tight hamstring,” Critchley added.

"He felt it on Tuesday of this week. He was fine coming into the game, we looked after him and did some training on Friday.

"It was early on, he chased the ball and his hamstring felt tight.