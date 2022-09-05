Wolves loanee Theo Corbeanu vows there's even more to come from him at Blackpool

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old has already impressed during his nine appearances since making the move to Bloomfield Road, but Corbeanu insists he can get even better.

“My third goal of the season? I’m very happy with it, so long may this continue,” the Canadian said after Sunday’s win at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“I think the more games I play, the more starts I get and the more time I get on the pitch, the more comfortable I will get.

“Personally I think I could have done better against Huddersfield, I could have had a better game, but I’m content with the goal and there’s a lot more to come.”

Corbeanu took his goal against the Terriers in a calm and composed fashion, taking a touch to settle himself before slotting home into the back of the empty net.

Corbeanu now has three goals in his last four games

It came after Ian Poveda’s shot had rocketed off the foot of the post after the Leeds United man had been slotted through on goal.

“I’m very happy with it,” Corbeanu said of his goal.

“I thought the team dug in well again to stay on top. Huddersfield were very dangerous towards the end but I thought we did well.

“For the goal, Jordan (Gabriel) went on a great run and then played to Ian who hit the post. Fortunately I popped up in a good position to put it away.

“I think the touch set it up because it came off the post pretty quickly. I just had to relax and I think I took the goal well, so I’m very happy about it.

“Before the game we set out to win the game of course, because losing the Blackburn game wasn’t ideal. Against Bristol City last week, we should have won the game.