Will Squires become latest youngster to sign professional contract with Blackpool

The 18-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the Seasiders, with the club retaining an option to extend the contract by a further 12 months.

The centre-back made 44 appearances for the youth team during the 2021/22 campaign, helping John Murphy’s side lift the Lancashire FA Professional Youth Cup earlier this month.

“I’m delighted,” Squires said.

“Many years of hard work have led to this, so obviously I’m very happy.

“We’ve had a good run in the FA Youth Cup, won the Lancashire FA Pro-Youth Cup and performed well as a team this season. I’m really pleased to sign this contract.”

Squires has become the latest player to sign pro terms with the Seasiders

Squires follows in the footsteps of Jake Daniels, Luke Mariette, Jack Moore and Tayt Trusty in signing pro terms with the Seasiders this season.

It comes after Mariette and Daniels made their first-team debuts during the final day defeat to Peterborough United.

“I’m extremely proud to see Will sign his first professional contract with the club,” academy director Ciaran Donnelly said.

“He has been with us since the age of eight and progressed right the way through the academy.

“In the last 18 months, Will has really grown as a player and as a person and we’re excited to see if this upward curve can continue further.