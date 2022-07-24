Why Marvin Ekpiteta is missing for Blackpool against Everton

With only six days until the new season gets underway, Appleton opts to name a strong side against Frank Lampard’s men.

However, there is one noticeable omission with captain Marvin Ekpiteta left out of the squad altogether with illness.

His defensive partner Doug Tharme is also not included in the match day squad.

Dan Grimshaw is named in goal ahead of Chris Maxwell, in the strongest indication yet that the 24-year-old will be Appleton’s first-choice keeper this term.

With Ekpiteta out, Richard Keogh partners debutant Rhys Williams in the centre of defence following his loan move from Liverpool.

Callum Connolly fills in at right-back again in the absence of Jordan Gabriel, who remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.

James Husband (hamstring), Kevin Stewart and Jake Beesley (both stress fractures of the foot) also remain out.

Gary Madine starts in attack ahead of Jerry Yates and Shayne Lavery, who are named on the bench.

Lampard names a strong Everton side with the likes of Jordan Pickford, James Tarkowski, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dele Alli all starting.

Former Seasider Ellis Simms is named on the bench alongside Michael Keane and Mason Holgate.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Connolly, Keogh, Williams, Garbutt, Virtue, Fiorini, Carey, Bowler, Anderson, Madine

Subs not used: Maxwell, S. Moore, J. Moore, Thorniley, Dougall, Dale, Hamilton, Lubala, Lavery, Yates

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Mina, Godfrey, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Davies, Gordon, Alli, Rondon

Subs not used: Crellin, Leban, Holgate, Keane, Allan, Iwobi, Nkounku, Warrington, Mills, Price, Dobbin, Welch, Simms