Why former Everton duo will benefit massively from their first starts for Blackpool

After impressing off the bench and in the cup for the Seasiders, the duo were named in Blackpool’s starting line-up for their midweek defeat to Coventry City.

Bowler was Pool’s main attacking threat with his dynamic forward runs, while Lavery was always a danger in behind.

The Northern Irishman - who, like Bowler, came through the ranks at Everton - squandered three gilt-edged chances to get on the scoresheet for the Seasiders.

Nevertheless, the 22-year-old did well to get himself into those scoring positions in the first place.

“He was a real menace,” Critchley said.

“He got into some really good positions, but he’s just not executed when he’s been in front of goal.

“But he must have had three or four really good opportunities - one-vs-ones with the goalkeeper - he’s a real handful, he threatens the last line all the time and runs in behind.

“He nearly got a header from a cross as well, but it was great defending from the boy who just got in front of him.

“If he had taken one of those chances, even when it was 0-0, it settles the team down and we grow in confidence.

“At the moment we’re chasing the game and that’s always difficult at this level.”

While Pool have looked susceptible defensively so far this season, they’ve had no problem creating chances at the other end.

A lot of that is down to Bowler, who puts visiting full-backs on the back foot with his driving runs into the box.

“He was excellent,” Critchley said of his performance on Tuesday night.

“He’s another one that grew into the game. He had a good opportunity in the first-half on transition when they were open and he didn’t quite shift the defender’s feet to open up the space for him to shoot.

“But he caused a lot of problems and him and Shayne looked a lot sharper and fitter to go a lot longer in the game than they did against Middlesbrough last week.

“They’ll come on a lot from that.”