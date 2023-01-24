Why Blackpool's ex-Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City man feels at home in the Championship
Tom Trybull has already tasted life in the Premier League, the Bundesliga and the Eredivisie during his career, but it’s the Championship where he feels most at home.
The 29-year-old was hoping to make his return to the second tier on Saturday when Blackpool were due to host Huddersfield Town.
But his league debut for the Seasiders will have to wait after the game was postponed due to a frozen pitch.
Trybull, who signed on a free transfer earlier this month, has previously played his best football in the Championship with both Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers.
While the midfielder has played in the top divisions in Germany and the Netherlands, it’s the Championship where Trybull feels at his best.
“The Championship is one of the strongest leagues in the world so you have to be competitive every three days. The games are coming very quickly so you have to be on a top level of your fitness,” he said.
“Technically you have to deliver and compete, which is tough, but if you prepare really well we have a really good chance to reach our goals.
“If you compare the Championship to the other leagues, it’s very technical in Holland and a very good league for younger players especially to develop and make your first steps.
“It’s a good league but the Championship is more physical and very strong. In Germany in the second tier it’s a little bit similar but in my opinion the Championship is stronger, 100 per cent.”