Why Blackpool boss Michael Appleton wanted to arrange tonight's friendly against AFC Fylde

The club’s pre-season schedule had already been arranged before Michael Appleton took the reins in the middle of June.

Pool’s head coach has already suggested on more than one occasion that, in an ideal world, the club’s opposition would have been a bit easier than Leeds United, Rangers and Everton.

With the Seasiders working hard on a new system and a new style of player under Appleton, the last thing they needed was three high-profile games where they would see very little of the ball.

As a result, Appleton opted to arrange one further game on the eve of the Championship season getting underway - with a clash against the Coasters also providing an opportunity for some fringe players to stake a claim.

“I just think there are a few players who need some extra minutes,” Appleton told The Gazette.

“I did think when I saw the schedule we might be a game short and it was something we had in the back of our minds that it might be something we eventually do.

Michael Appleton's side play their final pre-season friendly tonight

“There are a few players in the group who deserve an opportunity to get some minutes against decent enough opposition, which Fylde will be so we’re looking forward to it.”

Tonight’s game will give the likes of Chris Maxwell, Jordan Thorniley, Kenny Dougall, Owen Dale, Shayne Lavery and Jerry Yates a last chance to impress their boss ahead of Saturday’s curtain raiser against Reading.