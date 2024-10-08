Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lee Evans is hopeful his injuries problems are now firmly behind him following a bright start to life with Blackpool.

The midfielder made the move to Bloomfield Road in the summer as a free agent following the conclusion of his short-term deal with League One champions Portsmouth.

Evans made the move to Fratton Park to rebuild his match fitness following the mutual termination of his contract with Ipswich Town at the beginning of February.

After being a key player at the start of his time with the Blues, the 30-year-old was hit by a number of injury problems, which resulted in surgery on his knee last year.

Since joining the Seasiders, he’s been able to make 12 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

“The last couple of weeks have been tough with it being Saturday, Tuesday - it’ll be nice to have a rest during the international week,” he said.

“Taking bumps and getting smashed now and then is just part of being a central midfielder, so I can be a bit sore sometimes but I make sure I do my recovery so I’m ready.

“The main thing is playing with a smile on my face after being out, so I’m just enjoying being fit and long may it continue

“I’ve had a tough couple of years. If I had stayed injury-free then who knows what would’ve happened at Ipswich because I was flying there at one point.

“I’m just really happy to be fit, I love playing football. It’s about me recovering after every game and making sure I’m right for the next one.”