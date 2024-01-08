Who is Blackpool's latest signing?- with previous club's including Ipswich Town, Peterborough United and Aberdeen

Blackpool have signed Middlesbrough’s Hayden Coulson on loan for the rest of the season.

Hayden Coulson (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

The left sided player is used to playing in both defence and midfield, and will provide a boost for the Seasiders heading into the second half of the campaign.

Coulson heads to Bloomfield Road with a range of experiences already under his belt.

Here’s some more information on Blackpool’s latest addition:

How long has he been with Middlesbrough?

The 25-year-old, who originally hails from Gateshead, has been on the books at the Riverside Stadium since 2012.

He was part of the Boro side that reached the knockout stages of UEFA Youth League during the 2015/16 season.

The North Yorkshire club handed Coulson his first professional deal in 2016- with his debut coming around the same time in an EFL Trophy tie.

Jonathan Woodgate handed him his first league appearance for the senior team, which ended in a 3-3 draw against Luton Town on the opening day of the 2019/20 season.

In total he has made 53 appearances for Middlesbrough- scoring once in that time.

Previous loan spells

Coulson has plenty of experience out on loan, with his first stint away from the Riverside Stadium coming with St Mirren in 2018.

In England, he’s spent time with Cambridge United, Peterborough United and Ipswich Town.

His most recent spell on loan was with Aberdeen last season- where he scored once in 31 appearances.

International experience

As a youngster, he received a number of international call-ups. The 25-year-old represented England at U16s, U17s and U18s level.

What have Middlesbrough fans said about him?

The verdict on the Coulson from Middlesbrough fans have been mixed upon the announcement of his loan move to Blackpool.

One wrote: “I think in League One with plenty of game time he will be a decent player for Blackpool.”

While another stated: “It’s mystery how he’s stayed at this club for four-and-a-half year. It’s been obvious for three of them that he needs a step down. Could be good at League One level for sure.”