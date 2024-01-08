Blackpool have announced their first signing of the January transfer window.

Hayden Coulson

Hayden Coulson has joined the Seasiders on a loan deal from Middlesbrough until the end of the season.

The left sided player came through the academy at the Riverside Stadium and has gone on to make 53 appearances for the North Yorkshire club.

Discussing his move to Bloomfield Road, he said: "This is a great move and I'm delighted to be here. I think this is right for me for a number of reasons. I want to play football and play for a good team who are fighting at the top end of the division.

"I spoke to the gaffer at length and it seemed to fit really well with everything he was telling me about the club and the group here. I'm looking forward to being here and can't wait to get started."

Seasiders boss Neil Critchley admits he is delighted to add Coulson to his squad, with the 25-year-old’s CV including stints with the likes of Ipswich Town, Peterborough United and Aberdeen.

“Hayden joins us with good experience across both the EFL and Scottish Premiership, and we’re pleased to welcome him here to Blackpool,” he stated.