Who else but Josh Bowler? Matt Scrafton's verdict as Blackpool rise to the occasion again to draw with Fulham

When news broke on the morning of the game that Fulham had become the latest club to join the queue for the winger’s services, you just knew he would have a say in the outcome of the game.

Football just works like that sometimes, it’s the unwritten rule. It’s like a new striker scoring on their debut or a former favourite coming back to haunt their old club.

It was clear the 22-year-old was out to impress, but he does that anyway in your more bog-standard of games because he’s that type of player, someone who gets you off your seat and wants to dazzle and amaze you in equal measure.

But Bowler clearly had extra motivation, that extra one per cent to prove exactly why he’s so sought-after.

Nottingham Forest have been in for him virtually all of January and now Fulham, plus Bournemouth too, are supposedly considering big offers before Monday night’s 11pm deadline.

Strap in folks, it could be a bumpy ride...

A bumpy ride is exactly what Fulham left-back Joe Bryan suffered on Saturday afternoon as he was cruelly twisted and turned all over the Craven Cottage pitch. He must have felt sea-sick at full-time.

The defender didn’t know whether to close down and mark tightly or back off. Ultimately neither approach worked as Bowler still found a way to get past him on an embarrassingly consistent basis.

While there’s never been a question mark over Bowler’s ability to beat a man, his final product has been the main source of contention for Blackpool fans this season – but he’s clearly beginning to rectify that.

The former Everton man could well have had two goals to his name, having clipped the top of the crossbar with a howitzer of an effort that followed another one of his trademark, Diego Maradona-esque runs towards goal.

As it was, Bowler had to settle for just the one goal, albeit it was his second against Fulham this season having scored a remarkable solo goal to beat them 1-0 at Bloomfield Road back in September. No wonder they’re interested...

This might not have been as eye-catching, but it was still superbly taken, the winger drifting in from the right to beat the Fulham keeper with a first-time effort following CJ Hamilton’s clever pullback.

Speaking of Hamilton, the man on the other side of Blackpool’s flank, he enjoyed another strong showing, coming to life in the second-half for the second week running.

I must confess, I was screaming at him to shoot when he surged into the box virtually unopposed, but he made me look a little silly when he showed impressive composure to slow down, look up and pick out Bowler, who did the rest in style.

It was a goal that secured a thoroughly deserved point for Neil Critchley’s men against a free-scoring Fulham side that had notched 22 goals in their last four games heading into this. Aleksander Mitrovic, the scorer of Fulham’s early opener, has 28 goals for the season, the same as Blackpool’s overall tally.

That gives you some indication of Blackpool’s achievement in taking four points from the Cottagers this season.

They didn’t like it either, did they? Both Mitrovic and manager Marco Silva were seen exchanging some choice words with Critchley, who’s perhaps the least aggressive or confrontational boss you’re likely to find in the EFL.

But Blackpool had Fulham rattled. They’re used to having things their own way and running in six and seven goals every other week. Sides aren’t supposed to come to Craven Cottage, change their system as the Seasiders did, and find a way to frustrate them.

On another day, it could have been even worse for the league leaders. Blackpool had them on the ropes after Bowler’s leveller and had two or three good sighters of goal.

A draw was about right in the end, but it’s a sign of Blackpool’s progress that there was even a tinge of disappointment they didn’t fully capitalise on their exceptional display.

Let’s not get too carried away though, the home side could have put the game to bed during a first-half in which they dominated.

Right from kick-off, it was abundantly clear what the Seasiders were coming up against. Fulham threatened in the first minute, came close in the third minute and opened the scoring in the sixth minute through Mitrovic’s tap-in.

At that point, you’re thinking it’s going to be a long afternoon and you just hope Blackpool don’t find themselves on the wrong end of one of those thrashings.

The Seasiders rode their luck at times, which was always going to be the case if they were to claim a result. Fulham hit the woodwork twice, Harry Wilson clipping the post after lobbing

Dan Grimshaw and Jordan Thorniley - otherwise excellent on his return to the club - almost inadvertently heading past his own keeper in his attempt to clear the ball.

But after the early onslaught, which is exactly what it was, because it was utterly relentless and at times Blackpool struggled to find a way out, the Seasiders completed well and slowly but surely grew into the game.

When they adopted a more aggressive press and put Fulham under a lot more pressure passing out from the back, it soon became clear they would enjoy success. And so it proved, with mistakes being forced on a fairly regular basis.

Critchley, in a rare move, came out straight away during his post-match press conference and admitted this approach didn’t happen right from the off because of him and him only. What a refreshing boss he is.

Everything I’ve just written doesn’t mean a great deal in the grand scheme of things given the tragedy that occurred at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Rest in peace Paul Parrish, our thoughts go out to his family, his friends and all those that knew him.