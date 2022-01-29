Marco Silva slams Fulham's second-half as 'not good enough' during pulsating draw against Blackpool

The league leaders raced into an early lead courtesy of Aleksandar Mitrovic's six-minute tap-in.

The free-scoring Cottagers had further opportunities to extend their lead, but Neil Critchley's side slowly but surely grew into the game and began to find some belief.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders were far better during the second-half and deservedly got back on level terms through Josh Bowler's first-time strike.

The visitors were eventually happy to settle for a point which extends their unbeaten league run in 2022.

As for Fulham, it brings an end to their four-game winning streak, but they remain five points clear at the top of the table.

"We started the game brilliantly," Silva told Fulham's official website.

Marco Silva's side remain top of the Championship

"The first 10 or 11 minutes was high, high quality and we scored a high quality goal.

"After the break, they changed a little bit after having a bit of time to change how they pressed us.

"We changed some things ourselves and we spoke about a few things in the break, but until half-time the game was under control.

"We had one or two chances more but they had a good attack as well (when Bowler hit the bar).

"The second-half wasn't good enough. We didn't perform well, we didn't build our attacks, everything was too slow. We didn't move the ball quickly.

"At the end we didn't create the problems for them that we should do and of course at that point, they started to believe more.

"We did everything so slow and this was a moment for them to believe and the way they scored their goal was a good example. We lost a simple ball in our build-up and they equalise.

"After that, we lost the way we like to build our attacks and it wasn't a good second-half from us."