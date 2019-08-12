Which players could come into Blackpool's team for Carabao Cup clash against Macclesfield?

Simon Grayson has confirmed he will be making minimal changes to his Blackpool side for tomorrow night's Carabao Cup first round clash against Macclesfield Town.

With the Seasiders enjoying a perfect start to the new season, winning their first two league games, Grayson is keen to see that momentum continue.

The Pool boss has subsequently ruled out making wholesale changes, although he might be forced into making two or three.

In an ideal world, Grayson would name the same 11 that have started the opening two games of the season - which resulted in 2-0 and 3-1 wins against Bristol Rovers and Southend United respectively.

However that's not possible due to James Husband's suspension and one or two others have picked up knocks from the weekend game at Roots Hall.

There's also the game at the weekend against Oxford United to consider, which will naturally take priority, a fixture that is likely to present Pool will their biggest challenge of the season so far.

“We’ve got a couple that have picked up knocks from the weekend, which you’d expect," Grayson confirmed this lunchtime.

“They might come into consideration of not playing.

“If anybody is in any sort of doubt then I’m not going to risk them, because we’ve got too bigger a picture of league games coming up.

“But we have to be competitive with the team we will put out, which we certainly will be.

“In an ideal world I’d pick the same 11 again but we’ve got such a gruelling schedule over the next few weeks I want to see one or two of the other players.

“But I’m not going to be making 11 changes, I’ve never been like that as a manager.

“Whoever is picked in the team will have to do themselves justice because it might be an opportunity for one or two of them to come into the team.

“If they don’t perform like some of the other lads already have done this season, it might be difficult for them to get back in again.”

If Pool continue with wing backs and three at the back, it will be interesting to see who takes Husband's starting berth at left wing-back.

Nick Anderton appears to be the natural replacement, although the 23-year-old is more defensively minded and cautious about getting forward.

Despite being a right-footer, Ollie Turton is more than adept at playing over on the left-hand side and has done so on more than one occasion in the past.

If Turton were to be moved over, that could potentially see either Michael Nottingham or Rocky Bushiri take his place in Pool's back three.

But Grayson also brought up the name of Nathan Shaw in his pre-match press conference, a player who has played at both left-back and left-wing for the Seasiders in pre-season.

Elsewhere, Grayson might see fit to give Christoffer Mafoumbi a chance in goal, although that appears unlikely and Jak Alnwick will probably get the nod once again.

Joe Nuttall is a strong contender to make his first start for the club, replacing Armand Gnanduillet in attack, having come off the bench in both of Pool's opening games to date.

Harry Pritchard and Ryan Hardie will also be pushing for their first starts of the campaign, while summer arrivals Jamie Devitt, Ben Tollitt and Adi Yussuf will want to be involved having failed to feature in a Pool squad so far.