Simon Grayson to name strong side for Blackpool's Carabao Cup game against Macclesfield

Simon Grayson says he will name a strong Blackpool side in tomorrow night's Carabao Cup first round tie against Macclesfield Town to continue the Seasiders' momentum.

Pool will be without left-back James Husband, who will now serve a suspension after being shown a straight red card in Saturday's 3-1 win at Southend United.

That is likely to give an opportunity to one of Nick Anderton, Rocky Bushiri or Michael Nottingham.

Grayson will make a handful of other changes but the Pool boss says he's keen to earn a third straight win this season.

He said: “I’ve said from the start of the season that we want to get momentum going and we want to make sure we keep that mentality.

“If you look over my career as a manager I’ve never been one to make wholesale changes in this competition, especially early on when you’re still finding your feet in the season.

“There will be some changes as obviously James Husband will be out suspended and there might be a few more who need some game time.

“But I’m certainly not looking to make 11 changes or anything like that.”

Macclesfield have started the new League Two season with a win and a defeat, their victory coming against Leyton Orient at the weekend.

Sol Campbell's men survived relegation back to the National League on the final day of last season.

On Tuesday night's cup tie, Campbell said: "It's a cup game, anything can happen.

"They're obviously at a different level in terms of funding but that levels itself out in cup games.

"You can get a free kick, a ricochet, anything, you don't know.

"I'll tell the lads: see how far you can go, just play the game and see if you can do something different in the last third and enjoy yourself.

"We're not expected to get anything out of it but for me cup games are a great leveller and anything can happen."