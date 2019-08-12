Blackpool boss Simon Grayson wants his players to carry on exciting after Southend United victory

Simon Grayson praised his side’s attacking instincts after Blackpool made it two wins from two in League One this season.

The Seasiders climbed atop of the table with a convincing 3-1 win at Southend United on Saturday.

It takes the team’s tally to five goals from two games, a promising start considering that just 50 were scored in the league in the whole of last season.

“When you look at us we’ve got some good players now,” Grayson told The Gazette.

“No disrespect to the team last year, but we’re playing in a different system and we’ve got more exciting players.

“I’m not going to be too downhearted but there probably will be stages where we’re not going to score goals, that’s just the realistic nature of football.

“But I want players to go and express themselves and to make sure if you’re a skilful player, then go and entertain people and take the opposition on.

“And then when you get to the top end of the pitch, be ruthless.”

Two of Pool’s goals came via Nathan Delfouneso after a bizarre Harry Lennon own goal had given Grayson’s men an early lead.

The Pool boss has been impressed with Delfouneso’s early displays but hopes there is even more to come.

“He probably should have claimed the first one because I didn’t have a clue who was getting involved with that,” Grayson joked.

“I’ve been really impressed with him since I came in during pre-season. He looks positive and he works really hard for the team.

“Maybe over the last few years he’s not shown the potential he did show when he was a younger player.

“But it certainly looks like he’s now enjoying himself playing with freedom, confidence and belief.

“For strikers to score goals, especially early on in the season, is obviously a massive confidence booster.”

Delfouneso continues to strike up an exciting partnership with new signing Sullay Kaikai, who terrorised Southend.

“We worked on some things during the week because we thought we could get some chances on the counter-attack,” Grayson said.

“We’ve got it into Sullay, Nathan and Armand (Gnanduillet) that we could be a right threat going forward with their pace, creativity and ruthlessness. We had all that and we looked a real threat.

“If the fourth one had gone in just after half-time we would have been more comfortable, but in football, you never get an easy ride for 90 minutes.”

While Grayson wants his players to go out and entertain, he says they’ve also got to strike the right balance, adding: “You can talk about the creative players but we also want to be hard to beat, so you’ve got to work hard as a team.

“You’ve got to be disciplined and organised and that’s something I’ve done all my career and that will be no different here.

“You’ve got to get the right balance. Yes, entertain, but make sure you do what is required to win matches as well.”