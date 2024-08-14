The second round draw takes place this evening (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Blackpool progressed to the second round of the EFL Cup with a 4-0 victory over Burton Albion.

Matthew Pennington claimed a brace, while Ryan Finnigan and Lee Evans were also on the scoresheet at the Pirelli Stadium.

The Brewers were down to 10-men for the majority of the game after Ryan Sweeney was sent off for handball in the penalty box in the 11th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Critchley’s side will discover their second round opponent this evening, with the draw taking place live on Sky Sports at around 10.15pm after the game between Leeds United and Middlesbrough.

The next set of ties will then take place on the week commencing August 26, with Premier League clubs not involved in Europe entering the competition.

Fixtures will remain regionalised until the third round, which takes place in September.

One of the standout results from the Northern section was Blackburn Rovers’ 6-1 victory away to Stockport County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Stoke City, Barrow, Bolton Wanderers, Derby County, Grimsby Town, Huddersfield, Lincoln City, Preston North End, Rotherham, Doncaster Rovers, Shrewsbury Town, Tranmere Rovers, Wigan Athletic and Sheffield United also progressed from their first round ties.

Leeds’ game with Middlesbrough and Hull V Sheffield Wednesday are the other games on Blackpool’s side of the draw that still need to be played, while the likes of Everton and Newcastle United from the top flight could be other potential opponents.