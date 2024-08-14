When Blackpool will discover their second round opponent in the EFL Cup - with possible opponents including Everton, Bolton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers
Matthew Pennington claimed a brace, while Ryan Finnigan and Lee Evans were also on the scoresheet at the Pirelli Stadium.
The Brewers were down to 10-men for the majority of the game after Ryan Sweeney was sent off for handball in the penalty box in the 11th minute.
Neil Critchley’s side will discover their second round opponent this evening, with the draw taking place live on Sky Sports at around 10.15pm after the game between Leeds United and Middlesbrough.
The next set of ties will then take place on the week commencing August 26, with Premier League clubs not involved in Europe entering the competition.
Fixtures will remain regionalised until the third round, which takes place in September.
One of the standout results from the Northern section was Blackburn Rovers’ 6-1 victory away to Stockport County.
Meanwhile, Stoke City, Barrow, Bolton Wanderers, Derby County, Grimsby Town, Huddersfield, Lincoln City, Preston North End, Rotherham, Doncaster Rovers, Shrewsbury Town, Tranmere Rovers, Wigan Athletic and Sheffield United also progressed from their first round ties.
Leeds’ game with Middlesbrough and Hull V Sheffield Wednesday are the other games on Blackpool’s side of the draw that still need to be played, while the likes of Everton and Newcastle United from the top flight could be other potential opponents.
