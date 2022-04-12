When Blackpool will discover their fixtures for the 2022/23 season
The EFL has revealed the key dates for the 2022/23 campaign.
Blackpool now know they will be lining up in the Championship again next season after an excellent first season back in the second tier.
With six games remaining, Neil Critchley’s side sit 16th, 24 points above the bottom three and 12 points away from the top six.
While there’s still plenty of football to be played, focus inevitably turns to next season and what may lie ahead.
Today, the EFL has revealed next season’s fixtures will be released on Thursday, June 23.
The Championship campaign, meanwhile, kicks off on Saturday, July 30, although there’s likely to be a game televised the night before. This is still a week earlier than the current season began.
The first round of the Carabao Cup kicks off on August 10.
Due to the 2022 Qatar World Cup being played in the winter, the Championship will pause on November 12, 2022 before resuming on December 10, 2022.
The final day of the regular Championship season comes on May 6, 2023, while the Championship play-off final takes place on Monday, May 29, 2023.
KEY DATES
Fixture release day - Thursday, June 23 (normally 9am)
Season start (regular season) – July 30, 2022
Championship pause – November 12, 2022
Championship resumption – December 10, 2022
Final day (regular season) – May 6, 2023
Play-offs
League Two – Saturday, May 27, 2023
League One – Sunday, May 28, 2023
Championship – Monday, May 29, 2023
Carabao Cup
Round One – August 10, 2022
Round Two – August 24, 2022
Round Three – November 9, 2022