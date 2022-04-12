When Blackpool will discover their fixtures for the 2022/23 season

Blackpool now know they will be lining up in the Championship again next season after an excellent first season back in the second tier.

With six games remaining, Neil Critchley’s side sit 16th, 24 points above the bottom three and 12 points away from the top six.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While there’s still plenty of football to be played, focus inevitably turns to next season and what may lie ahead.

Today, the EFL has revealed next season’s fixtures will be released on Thursday, June 23.

The Championship campaign, meanwhile, kicks off on Saturday, July 30, although there’s likely to be a game televised the night before. This is still a week earlier than the current season began.

The first round of the Carabao Cup kicks off on August 10.

The Seasiders are preparing to line up in the Championship for a second straight season

Due to the 2022 Qatar World Cup being played in the winter, the Championship will pause on November 12, 2022 before resuming on December 10, 2022.

The final day of the regular Championship season comes on May 6, 2023, while the Championship play-off final takes place on Monday, May 29, 2023.

KEY DATES

Fixture release day - Thursday, June 23 (normally 9am)

Season start (regular season) – July 30, 2022

Championship pause – November 12, 2022

Championship resumption – December 10, 2022

Final day (regular season) – May 6, 2023

Play-offs

League Two – Saturday, May 27, 2023

League One – Sunday, May 28, 2023

Championship – Monday, May 29, 2023

Carabao Cup

Round One – August 10, 2022

Round Two – August 24, 2022