How Blackpool's draw against Blackburn Rovers has impacted their predicted finish in the table

Here, using data provided by FiveThirtyEight we’ve taken a look at how a supercomputer is predicting how the rest of the Championship will unfold:
1. Fulham - 94 points
Marco Silva's side will still stroll to the title despite their surprise defeat at the weekend
Photo: CameraSport - Ashley Western
2. Bournemouth - 84 points
The Cherries are predicted to hold onto second place despite late pressure from Nottingham Forest
Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
3. Nottingham Forest - 77 points
Steve Cooper's side are making a late charge for second place, but has it come too late?
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Huddersfield Town - 76 points
The Terriers enjoyed an important win against Luton on Monday night.
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd