The Seasiders have six games left to play this season

How Blackpool's draw against Blackburn Rovers has impacted their predicted finish in the table

Blackpool now only have six games left to play this season, beginning with a double header over the upcoming Easter weekend.

By Matt Scrafton
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 10:16 am

Here, using data provided by FiveThirtyEight we’ve taken a look at how a supercomputer is predicting how the rest of the Championship will unfold:

1. Fulham - 94 points

Marco Silva's side will still stroll to the title despite their surprise defeat at the weekend

Photo: CameraSport - Ashley Western

2. Bournemouth - 84 points

The Cherries are predicted to hold onto second place despite late pressure from Nottingham Forest

Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

3. Nottingham Forest - 77 points

Steve Cooper's side are making a late charge for second place, but has it come too late?

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. Huddersfield Town - 76 points

The Terriers enjoyed an important win against Luton on Monday night.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

