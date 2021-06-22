When Blackpool will discover their Carabao Cup first round opponents

As part of the EFL's fixture release day, the round one draw for the annual cup competition will also take place live on Sky Sports.

Fixture lists across the Championship, League One and League Two will be revealed at 9am, while the Carabao Cup draw is scheduled to be held at 3.40pm.

A total of 35 fixtures will be drawn, which will include Carabao Cup debutants Sutton United and newly promoted Hartlepool United.

The Seasiders were unfortunate to be knocked out at the first round stage last season, losing on penalties to Stoke City after playing out a goalless draw at the bet365 Stadium.

Sheffield United will be included in the draw, but fellow Championship newcomers West Brom and Fulham join the competition in round two alongside the Premier League clubs that are not competing in Europe.

Those sides will then enter the competition in round three.

Blackpool will be included in the Carabao Cup first round draw on Thursday

The round one draw will be split into northern and southern sections, with matches scheduled to take place week commencing August 9 - the midweek after club's opening league game.

However, clubs are able to mutually agree an alternative date between July 31 and August 4, the EFL revealed.

Fleetwood Town will discover their Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy opponents on Thursday.

The draw for the EFL Trophy, which only includes sides from League One and League Two, will take place live on Sky Sports at 4.30pm on Thursday.

The 16 invited Under-21 teams will be placed into their respective northern and southern section groups, with the 48 EFL clubs placed into pre-determined groups prior to the draw.

Consideration has been given to ensure travel time is minimised and recovery time is maximised for players.

In addition, if there is a situation where two teams meet in the group stages for a second successive season, then the club who was at home in 2020/21 will play away in 2021/22.

All EFL clubs will play two of their three matches at home in the group stages.