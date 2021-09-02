When are Blackpool's stars in action during the international break?

Kenny Dougall will be looking to earn his fourth cap for Australia when the Socceroos take on China in their opening World Cup qualifier tonight.

The game, which is being played in Doha in Qatar due to Covid restrictions, kicks off at 7pm UK time.

Australia then face Vietnam on Tuesday, with the game kicking off at 1pm UK time.

Elsewhere, Shayne Lavery will be looking to build on the strong start he's made to his Blackpool career with Northern Ireland.

Ian Baraclough's side are in action tonight, taking on Lithuania in Vilnius in a World Cup qualifier. The fixture kicks off at 7.45pm.

Northern Ireland take on Estonia in a friendly at 5pm on Sunday, before returning to qualifying action against Switzerland next Wednesday (7.45pm kick-off).

Tyreece John-Jules, meanwhile, will be hoping to earn his first cap for England Under-21s this week.

Lee Carsley's side face Romania in Bucharest in a friendly on Friday (7pm kick-off).

The young Three Lions return to England to take on Kosovo in a qualifier, the game being played at Stadium:MK on Tuesday (also 7pm kick-off).

Finally, Kevin Stewart could make his Jamaica bow on Sunday when the Reggae Boys take on Panama in a World Cup qualifier. The game kicks off at 11pm UK time.

Jamaica also face Mexico (September 2) and Costa Rica (September 8), but the games are away and both countries are on the UK’s red list, meaning Stewart won't feature.

Players that travel to red-listed countries during the international break have to quarantine for 10 days on their return to the UK.

The Premier League recently announced it would not release players for international duty that were travelling to countries on the UK’s red list.

