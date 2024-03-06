What the Blackpool owner has said on investment to the squad, the stadium and the training ground

Simon Sadler (right) (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

In an interview with BBC Radio Lancashire, the 54-year-old discussed what the Seasiders look for in the transfer market, and how different people in the club work together to get the right personnel in.

Sadler took charge of Blackpool in 2019 after purchasing a 96.2% share back to end the Oyston era. In order to get the club where it needs to be, he states he invests a substantial figure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussing the impact of taking over the club around the time of the Covid 19 pandemic, he said: “It cost me a bit more money, but I’m putting in a few million pounds a year anyway, so I’ll probably end up putting in more in this year than the Covid year.

“Salary caps probably helped us then, so wages are higher. Brexit doesn’t help either as at our level it’s harder to bring in foreign players that qualify. I’ve talked about it quite openly and it’s probably four or five million pounds this year. The brain and the heart aren’t always connected.”

Discussing the availability of funds in the transfer market, he added: “I always tell the recruitment guys that I’m happy to invest in players, particularly ones we think we can improve- and maybe they can move on or come on a journey with us.

“We have regular recruitment meetings. Neil (Critchley) will give an idea of what he wants, David (Downes) will go away and do his work, and it goes from there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool still have a number of plans surrounding work to the East Stand at Bloomfield Road and a new training facility.

For the latter, the club lodged an application for the new facility with Wyre planners last March, in respect of a greenfield site off Streeton Road in Poulton. This would consist of the construction of a two-storey building, indoor pitch, single storey groundstaff facility building, single storey ancillary building and single storey store building- as well as 10 outdoor pitches.

“If anyone has ever done a big project like this, they always take longer than you expect and they always cost more than you expect, and that’s happening right now,” Sadler told BBC Radio Lancashire.