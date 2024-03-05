Blackpool loanee has say on current focus with Sheffield Wednesday contract due to expire in the summer

George Byers (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The midfielder made the move to Bloomfield Road on loan from Sheffield Wednesday on Deadline Day last month, and could’ve played his last game for the Owls with his contract at Hillsborough due to expire in the summer. Before making the move to South Yorkshire, the 27-year-old had also represented Watford, Swansea City and Portsmouth, with 22 goals and 10 assists under his belt in 165 senior appearances.

Despite the prospect of being a free agent in the summer, Byers states he’s not looking past the current task in hand with the Seasiders, as Neil Critchley’s side look to close the four point gap between themselves and the play-off places.

"I’m just focusing on this season at the moment,” he admitted.

"There’s 11 games to go, we’ve got a goal, and I’ve got a goal which I want to achieve with this club. It’s important for me just to focus on this season and everything else will take care of itself.

"I came to enjoy my football again, and play week in, week out, so I’ve got to carry on doing that. I put the pressure on myself to aim for consistency, and I feel like I’m showing that- I just want to have a strong end to the season.

"Credit to the lads, they’ve made me feel welcome from day one, so it’s been easy to settle into this group.”