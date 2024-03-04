Ryan Finnigan (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The 20-year-old started the season on loan with Shrewsbury Town, but suffered an injury early into his time at the New Meadow- which has heavily impacted his football this season. Alongside his three appearances for the Shropshire club, he also featured in 16 games for Crewe Alexandra during 2023, as well as having one senior game for the Saints under his belt.

Despite not featuring in a first team game for the Seasiders since his arrival, Neil Critchley has been impressed with what he’s seen from Finnigan.

"He’s been stepping up his training with us and has been in and around the squad, but he’s been out for four months with an ankle injury so we don’t want to push him too much too soon,” he said.

"We had a development game last week and he played 45 minutes so that put him closer to where he wants to be. There’s no timeframe and we’re not rushing him.

"He’s acquitted himself well so far, he’s very conscientious as a person and as a footballer, wanting to improve and get better. So far the signs have been very good. He’s shown his quality but we have to understand where he is.

"Crewe was his first foray into senior football last season, but didn’t get many at Shrewsbury. He’s a young boy trying to find his way, and we want to give players an opportunity if they’ve got the right ability and the right character- which Ryan has.

