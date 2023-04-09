News you can trust since 1873
What Mick McCarthy said about fan discontent during Cardiff City game before his departure

The now departed Mick McCarthy admitted Blackpool fans had every right to vent their anger during the Good Friday defeat to Cardiff City.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 9th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Emotions spilled over at Bloomfield Road as the Seasiders suffered a disastrous 3-1 loss in what was billed as a must-win game.

The result, which left Blackpool seven points adrift of safety with just six games remaining, ultimately cost McCarthy his job.

During Friday’s encounter, Chris Maxwell reacted angrily to fans in the North Stand singing Dan Grimshaw’s name after Cardiff scored the first of their three goals.

Closer to the dugout, a group of supporters also marched over to vent their frustration with McCarthy.

When asked about the two incidents, McCarthy told The Gazette: “They’re all entitled to show their anger because of where we are. It just happens, that’s what happens with football.

“If you’re winning you get all the praise and the glory, if you’re losing you get the brickbats and the anger. I’ve got no problem with that if you lose 3-1 at home.”

McCarthy took the brunt of some of the fans' frustration on Friday
McCarthy took the brunt of some of the fans' frustration on Friday

Blackpool’s biggest concern in recent weeks has been their inability to keep the ball out of their own net having shipped 10 goals in their last three games.

Given they’re not exactly clinical in front of goal, and the fact they’re without a recognised number nine, it’s making life extremely difficult.

“When I came in I looked at all the goals we conceded and they seemed to be one from every aspect of playing, or not playing,” McCarthy said.

“We’re still managing to concede now.”

