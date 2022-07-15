What happened the last time Blackpool faced Rangers in a pre-season friendly

Blackpool 0-2 Rangers – July 20, 2011

This was always going to be a test for Blackpool.

Ian Holloway’s side, playing for the first time since dropping out of the Premier League at Manchester United in May, came up against a sharp Rangers team who have enjoyed a full pre-season and start their SPL title defence against Hearts this weekend.

But despite the difference in fitness, Pool held their own throughout and showed enough quality to give the home supporters optimism ahead of the Championship campaign.

The Seasiders, who handed debuts to new signings Matt Hill, Bojan Djordjic and Kevin Phillips, more than matched the visitors in the opening exchanges.

But it was the lack of sharpness, rather than poor play, that found Holloway’s men two down at the break.

Keith Southern in action

Blackpool twice surrendered possession and on both occasions were punished by Rangers’ outstanding midfielder Steven Davis.

First Keith Southern’s misplaced header gave Juan Ortiz the chance to break and cross into the path of Davis, who volleyed home from 12 yards on 35 minutes.

Then eight minutes later, the otherwise composed Hill’s sloppy pass out of defence enabled Davis to waltz his way into the box and give Matt Gilks no chance with a low left-footed strike.

The Seasiders, still coming to terms with the loss of midfield pair Charlie Adam and David Vaughan, started with Neal Eardley in the middle of the park after the full-back impressed manager Ian Holloway during last week’s training camp in Portugal.

New signing Kevin Phillips gets on the ball

Eardley kept things neat, looked lively and has certainly given his manager another option in midfield.

However it was Eardley’s replacement at right-back who caught the eye in the first half.

Chris Basham, who endured such a frustrating first season after his move from Bolton last term, bombed up and down the right flank and really impressed before being replaced at the break.

Pool’s only real chance of the first half came via a moment of brilliance from Gary Taylor-Fletcher at the edge of the box.

The striker turned and tried a neat chip only to be denied by the outstretched hand of Allan McGregor.

As for the new boys, Phillips looked sharp and will hope for better service in the coming weeks, and Djordjic also put in a promising display.

Fresh from a year-long injury, Billy Clarke will be also pleased to have his first senior game under his belt for over 12 months.

Half-time saw ten changes for the Seasiders and yet more new faces for the home fans to get to grips with.

Spanish centre-half Miguel Llara, who is on trial after his release from Charlton, Scottish defender Robert Harris, Newport County man Paul Bignot and latest signing Gerardo Bruna were all introduced.

And it was the latter who almost made an instant impact in a Pool shirt.

Bruna, signed from Liverpool on Monday, curled a superb free-kick against the post from 25 yards.

The 19-year-old was named the sponsors’ man of the match and showed some flashes of quality which will excite fans ahead of the new season.

All in all, a positive night for Blackpool after a difficult summer of comings and goings at the club.

And if Holloway can secure another couple of quality signings, starting with Barry Ferguson, Pool fans can start to dream of another push towards the Premier League.

Maybe, just maybe.

Holloway opted not to speak to the press after this game. Instead, The Gazette caught up with Chris Basham, who achieved a lifelong ambition to play alongside his childhood hero.

The 22-year-old spent his youth as a Sunderland season ticket holder chanting the name of ‘Super’ Kevin Phillips at the Stadium of Light.

The pair lined-up together during Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat to Scottish champions Rangers in Pool’s opening pre-season friendly at Bloomfield Road.

Basham revealed: “I watched Kevin as I was growing up and it was a privilege to play alongside him. Kevin and Niall Quinn were my heroes growing up.

“In training he has been a different class, everyone’s learning off him.

“He’s 38 years old but he’s a mammoth of a man.”

Two first-half goals from Steven Davis settled a game from which the Seasiders took plenty of positives, with Basham one of the main ones.

A broken leg led to a frustrating first 12 months at Blackpool for the former Bolton man.

However, he can’t wait for the real action to start after a full pre-season.

He said: “I feel good. All the lads were happy fitness-wise and performance-wise, and I think the game went well.

“When you sign for big money you put a lot of pressure on yourself to perform.

“Last year was a bit frustrating but I still have another three years at Blackpool and I’m buzzing to be involved.

“We were typical Blackpool last night and got caught on the break for the goals, but we are going to work on that in training. Hopefully at Oldham on Saturday, all the players can get a bit more match-time under their belts.

“I think Rangers have played six games already and you could tell – they were that little bit sharper than us.

“We’ve only been back two weeks, so we are a lot further back in terms of fitness.

“I’d love to play them in a few weeks again, when we are up to full speed.”

Known as a bit of a utility man, Basham has seen himself play in a number of positions under manager Ian Holloway, who chose not to speak to the media after last night’s game.

But Basham believes he has found a position to suit him.

“The manager has told me that he thinks I look comfortable at right-back, and I’m glad I could show in a game that I can play there, ” Basham said.

“I felt comfortable and I’m happy with my performance.

“I am adding to the list of potential positions I can play in, but I think full-back could be a main one for me this season. “Hopefully I can get involved in the midfield too but I enjoy playing full-back.

“It allows me to get forward and I spent most of this game in the Rangers half.

“That’s what the manager told me to do as he knows I have the energy to get back when I have to.

As for the coming season, Basham is in no doubts where Blackpool should be aiming.

He said: “I think with Stephen Crainey, Matt Gilks and Ian Evatt all staying it proves that the club is going in the right direction.

“Hopefully if we can add a few more players we can give it a good push.”

TEAMS

Blackpool: Gilks; Basham, Evatt, Matt Hill, Crainey; Southern, Taylor-Fletcher, Eardley; Clarke, Phillips; Djordjic

Subs: Llera, Halstead, Husband, Baptiste, Ormerod, Bignot, Harris, Sylvestre, Campbell, Bruna, Eastham

Rangers: McGregor; Whittaker, Bougherra, Weir, Broadfoot; Davis, Edu, McCulloch, Ortiz; Naismith, Jelavic