What channel is West Brom v Blackpool on? Streaming details, team news and bookies' odds

The Seasiders, who only have six games of the season remaining, will be looking to claim a first win in five.

Neil Critchley’s side are still enjoying an excellent first season back in the Championship, sitting in 16th and an impressive 24 points ahead of the bottom three.

Their opponents West Brom are only four points ahead of them in the table, having played a game more.

The Baggies were one of the pre-season favourites for promotion but they’ve endured an underwhelming campaign.

They lie in 12th, eight points adrift of the play-off spots, making a late charge for the top six unlikely.

Here’s all the important details ahead of this afternoon’s encounter:

The Hawthorns is the venue for today's game

When and where is the game?

The game takes place at West Brom’s home of the Hawthorns on Good Friday, April 15. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 (BST).

Is West Brom vs Blackpool on TV?

Shockingly, no, West Brom finally have a game not on television.

However, Blackpool fans who aren't attending the game can purchase an audio match pass to listen to Saturday's action.

Overseas supporters can also purchase a match pass to watch the game via Tangerine TV.

More details can be found here.

Who is the match referee?

Jeremy Simpson will take charge of Good Friday’s contest with Lee Venamore and Matthew McGrath his assistants. Carl Brook is on fourth official duties.

Simpson has officiated 23 Championship games throughout the 21/22 season, handing out 79 yellow cards, two red cards and quite a high number of penalties - eight.

He’s taken charge of two Blackpool games this season, the 3-2 away win at Reading and the Boxing Day defeat to Huddersfield Town, where he showed a red card to Jordan Gabriel.

Team news

Blackpool have no fresh injury concerns following their draw with Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

Dan Grimshaw has returned to light training after being rushed to hospital during the recent derby defeat to Preston, but won’t be risked.

Dujon Sterling (ankle) is continuing his rehab with parent club Chelsea, while Kevin Stewart (quad) is back doing some running.

Luke Garbutt is now fit but hasn’t trained much this week due to illness.

Elsewhere, Matty Virtue will come back into contention after getting 70 minutes under his belt during Blackpool’s FA Lancashire Senior Cup game against Liverpool on Monday.

Grant Ward and Sonny Carey both remain sidelined.

As for the Baggies, Steve Bruce confirmed that wantaway goalkeeper Sam Johnstone will sit out of the final few games of the season with David Button likely to take his place.

Former Seasider Matt Phillips will also make a return to the Baggies bench.

Betting odds

West Brom: 7/10

Draw: 13/5

Blackpool: 17/4