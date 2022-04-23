What channel is Luton Town v Blackpool on? TV details, kick-off time, team news and odds

Today's game kicks off at 12.30pm and is being televised live on Sky Sports

The Seasiders got back to winning ways in some style on Easter Monday having previously gone five games without a victory.

Neil Critchley’s have little to play for during their final four games of the season other than their final league position, which currently stands at 16th.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This afternoon they take on a Luton side that certainly do have something to play for, with a play-off place on the line.

Nathan Jones’ side currently sit fourth on 71 points, six points ahead of Millwall in seventh.

The Hatters, who have lost just one of their last seven, were 3-0 winners at Bloomfield Road back in December.

Here’s all the important details ahead of this afternoon’s encounter:

When and where is the game?

The game takes place at Luton’s Kenilworth Road stadium on Saturday, April 23. Kick-off is scheduled for 12.30pm (BST).

Is the game on TV?

Yes. The game kicks-off at the earlier time of 12.30pm as it’s being shown live on Sky Sports. Coverage begins at noon on Sky’s Football channel.

The SPL game between Motherwell v Rangers is being hosted on Sky’s Main Event channel.

This is the fourth Blackpool game to be televised this season, following on from QPR (H), Nottingham Forest (H) and Preston North End (A).

UK-based supporters will NOT be able to watch the match on Tangerine TV.

Who is the match referee?

John Brooks will take charge of today’s contest, with Nick Hopton and Matthew Jonesh his assistants. Trevor Kettle is on fourth official duties.

Robinson has only officiated 16 games this season, handing out 55 yellow cards and just one red card.

The last time he took charge of a Blackpool game was last season’s FA Cup third round win against West Brom.

Team news

The Seasiders have no fresh injury concerns ahead of today’s game, while Luke Garbutt comes back into contention for selection.

The left-back recently returned from a knee injury, only to miss training last week through illness. But the defender is now back and available to play.

Elsewhere, Dan Grimshaw, Jordan Gabriel, Dujon Sterling, Kevin Stewart, Sonny Carey and Grant Ward are all likely to remain sidelined.

Luton have injury problems of their own, with three players picking up knocks during their win over Cardiff City on Easter Monday.

The likes of Jordan Clark, Luke Berry, Cameron Jerome, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Gabe Osho and Glen Rea are already on the sidelines.

Betting odds

Luton: 17/20

Draw: 5/2

Blackpool: 10/3