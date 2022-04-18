What channel is Blackpool v Birmingham City on? Streaming details, team news, referee and odds

They take on another West Midlands outfit in Birmingham City, who will be backed by around 3,300 away fans in the East Stand.

Neil Critchley’s side, who only have five games of the season to go, are without a win in their last five.

They’re also struggling for goals of late, with their last strike to hit the back of the net from open play coming at Stoke City at the start of March.

They take on a Birmingham side who sit in a lowly 20th place, but are 14 points clear of the bottom three.

Lee Bowyer’s men have lost back-to-back games and have won just one of their last six.

Here’s all the important details ahead of this afternoon’s encounter:

When and where is the game?

The game takes place at Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road on Easter Monday, April 18. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm (BST).

Is the game on TV?

The game will not be shown on live television.

However, Blackpool fans who aren't attending the game can purchase an audio match pass to listen to todays action.

Overseas supporters can also purchase a match pass to watch the game via Tangerine TV.

Who is the match referee?

Tim Robinson will take charge of today’s contest, with Nigel Lugg and Daniel Leach his assistants. Ben Toner is on fourth official duties.

Robinson has officiated 33 games this season, handing out 144 yellow cards and six red cards.

He was the man in charge at Bloomfield Road when Blackpool beat rivals Preston North End 2-0 in October, when PNE’s Alan Browne was shown a late red.

Team news

Jordan Gabriel is likely to be sidelined once again after appearing to suffer another hamstring injury during Friday’s defeat to West Brom.

The right-back had only just returned from a six-week lay-off with another hamstring problem - and Critchley confirmed to The Gazette afterwards it looks like the 23-year-old has suffered the same fate.

With Dujon Sterling already out, Callum Connolly should slot in at full-back which opens up a vacancy in central midfield.

Ethan Robson and Matty Virtue will both be hoping to get the nod - and should the latter be named in the team it will mark his first start of the season.

With Kevin Stewart likely to be absent again, Virtue could well be in line to partner Kenny Dougall in the centre of the park.

Critchley said on Friday he hoped to have Richard Keogh back and available for selection after missing the Good Friday trip to the Hawthorns through illness.

If the experienced centre-back is available, Pool’s head coach will have to decide between him and Jordan Thorniley for the spot alongside Marvin Ekpiteta.

Elsewhere, Dan Grimshaw, Luke Garbutt, Grant Ward and Sonny Carey are likely to remain sidelined.

Betting odds

Blackpool: 11/10

Draw: 12/5

Blackpool: 5/2