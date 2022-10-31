West Brom 1-0 Blackpool as it happened: Seasiders slump to disappointing defeat

Carlos Corberan spoke to Sky Sports after his managerial debut defeat to Sheffield United.

“It’s really important for us to bounce back on Tuesday night and that’s why we are really focused on the game against Blackpool,” Baggies boss Carlos Corberan said.

“Immediately after we finished on Saturday, we started preparing for Blackpool and turned our attention to that particular game.

“We have to compete in the best way that we possibly can to give ourselves the best chance of winning.

“Every time you play a game there are two things which you look for. The points and the win, which obviously we didn’t get on Saturday.

“The other is performances which are either encouraging, or give us the possibility to fix or correct the things that we didn’t do. You can also pick out certain things which you did well in a match and build on them.

“I always expect tough games in this division and Blackpool will be no different. It doesn’t matter whether you play against teams who are doing well or teams who haven’t got as many positive results as they would’ve wanted.

“That’s why I think it’s one of the best leagues in the world.

“We have to show our identity, but we also must be aware of the situations which may happen.