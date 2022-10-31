News you can trust since 1873
Michael Appleton has hinted he may be forced to rotate his squad

Michael Appleton's predicted Blackpool line-up for West Brom clash - photo gallery

Blackpool head to the Hawthorns tomorrow looking to continue their good form with a third straight win.

By Matt Scrafton
36 minutes ago

Ahead of the game, head coach Michael Appleton has suggested he may be forced into making changes to maintain the required energy levels.

But working out where those changes will come is another matter entirely.

Here’s our best guess...

1. GK - Chris Maxwell

Maxi is likely to keep his spot in the side, although Dan Grimshaw continues to wait in the wings.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

2. RB - Callum Connolly

Connolly is a player that could probably do with a rest but replace him with who? Blackpool just don't have the options at right-back at this moment in time.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

The skipper's height and aerial ability could prove crucial against the Baggies.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

4. CB - Jordan Thorniley

Managed the full 90 once again during a magnificent display against Coventry. Undroppable at this moment in time.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

