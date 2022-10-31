Ahead of the game, head coach Michael Appleton has suggested he may be forced into making changes to maintain the required energy levels.
But working out where those changes will come is another matter entirely.
1. GK - Chris Maxwell
Maxi is likely to keep his spot in the side, although Dan Grimshaw continues to wait in the wings.
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. RB - Callum Connolly
Connolly is a player that could probably do with a rest but replace him with who? Blackpool just don't have the options at right-back at this moment in time.
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta
The skipper's height and aerial ability could prove crucial against the Baggies.
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
4. CB - Jordan Thorniley
Managed the full 90 once again during a magnificent display against Coventry. Undroppable at this moment in time.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth