Albie Morgan scored a brace against Exeter City (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport)

The midfielder has been in good form in recent weeks, and seems to have found his feet at Bloomfield Road following his summer move from Charlton Athletic.

Seasiders boss Neil Critchley is pleased with the way Morgan has developed, and was impressed with the quality of his two goals on Saturday afternoon, with both coming from outside of the box.

"He’s been excellent,” he said.

"He’s playing with real quality and loves football. He never wants to come off the training pitch; we have to drag him in sometimes. He’s got quality and is a really good technician.

"When he drops down, he can build the play. He’s got an eye for a longer pass and can open up the game for you.

"He’s been very good recently, he’s showing what a really good midfielder he is. His second goal was a terrific strike- I was right behind it. The ball was bouncing, and as soon as it left his foot, I knew it was in.