Neil Critchley was pleased with Blackpool’s mindset in their 2-0 victory over Exeter City at Bloomfield Road- as their good home form continued.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport)

Albie Morgan was on hand with both goals, as the midfielder hit two superb efforts from the edge of the box either side of half time.

The Seasiders were well in control of the fixture, and could’ve had more goals- with Jordan Rhodes being denied from the penalty spot.

Reflecting on the win, Critchley said: “We’re improving against teams that want to come here and defend. We can’t expect to just turn up and win- that’s all of us.

"It takes a different mindset to understand it’s not easy to beat opponents with everyone behind the ball, it takes time and patience- you have to work for those opportunities. In my opinion we were the deserved winners.

"First half we looked like a really good football team, and controlled the game. We moved the ball well. They obviously came with a plan to frustrate us and wait for us to make a mistake and counter, but we made very few errors.

"You’ve got to score when you’re on top. We had an opportunity; obviously missed it from the penalty spot, but then Albie (Morgan) showed what he’s capable of, and then the second goal was a great strike as well.

“We force teams to defend the penalty area because we hold the ball well, and that makes it difficult to create clear opportunities, so sometimes the space is in front of the defence.

"We were a little bit wasteful and not clinical enough. It nearly became a game it should never have been, at 3-0 the game would’ve been completely dead and buried.

"Due to our home record there’s an expectation that we turn up and win, but it’s not like that. It’s a total shift in mentality from my previous time here and last season as well.”

Critchley is hopeful the Seasiders can start to navigate similar games on the road, with his side struggling away from Bloomfield Road this season.

"Every match is different,” he added.

"Some of the games have followed a similar pattern to the Exeter match. We were in total control against Burton and Port Vale, but we didn’t score in those moments and the opposition got the first goal which makes it more difficult.