'We’re going to go full throttle': Michael Appleton outlines Blackpool's approach against Sheffield United

After back-to-back away games, the Seasiders return to Bloomfield Road tonight for the first of two home games in the space of just four days.

Up first they face a Blades side that sit second in the Championship table, eight points ahead of Blackburn Rovers in third place.

Blackpool have already gone toe-to-toe with Paul Heckingobttom’s men this season, playing out an enthralling, and at times chaotic six-goal thriller at Bramall Lane in October when the two sides drew 3-3.

Blackpool also played out the same scoreline against Sheffield United’s title rivals Burnley, while they’ve also enjoyed wins over QPR, Watford, Preston and Coventry – sides that are all in and around the top six in the second tier.

Despite being without a win in their last seven games, Appleton believes his players should take confidence from their impressive record against some of the league’s best sides and has called on his men to take the game to their opponents.

Looking ahead to tonight’s Sheffield United game, Pool’s head coach said: “We’ve gone toe-to-toe with them and Burnley, scored goals against them on their own patch so there’s no reason we can’t do it at home.

Michael Appleton's side have already shown they can go toe-to-toe with the league's best this season

“One thing is for sure, we won’t be sitting be sitting defensively letting them come onto us expecting us to hit them on the counter-attack, that’s not going to happen.

