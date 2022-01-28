Were Blackpool interested in bringing Everton's Ellis Simms back on loan before his move to Hearts?

It’s understood the Seasiders were initially keen to bring Simms back to Bloomfield Road in January following his successful stint at the club last season.

The 21-year-old fired in 10 goals in 19 starts to help fire Blackpool to promotion from League One.

The Everton forward was close to returning during the summer, but that move was put on hold when he was forced to undergo surgery on the groin injury he suffered on the eve of Blackpool’s play-off final at Wembley.

However, due to the ongoing uncertainty at Everton, which has seen Rafa Benitez leave his role, Simms’ situation at Goodison Park wasn’t exactly clear.

The highly-rated youngster, who recently signed a new long-term contract to keep him on Merseyside until 2024, has been in and around the first-team squad this season.

He even made his debut starting against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in December.

Simms made his debut for Hearts against Celtic on Wednesday night

It left the Seasiders in a position where they felt they had to look elsewhere to avoid finishing the window without strengthening up front.

In the end, Beesley arrived on a permanent deal from League Two side Rochdale.When asked if Simms had been looked at this window, Critchley said: “We look at all players and Ellis has been here before and done extremely well for us.

“But having brought Jake Beesley into the club and having four strikers here, that was probably less of an option.

“I watched the game on Wednesday night and I thought Ellis came on and did really well, so it’s a good opportunity for him to play again.

“Ellis was great here and he’s a really good lad, so I wish him all the luck in the world.

“I will be watching from afar and I hope he scores some goals for Hearts and has a good second half of the season for them.”